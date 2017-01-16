Dallas MLK Parade Is One Of Nation’s Largest

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Thousands of people will celebrate the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, beginning with a parade in Dallas. After three decades, the event at Fair Park has grown to be one of the largest in the nation. This year’s theme is ‘Breaking the Chains of Injustice.’

Some of King’s famous words are written on the parade floats that will be rolling through the streets. Volunteers were putting the finishing touches on everything early Monday.

Thousands of spectators are expected to line MLK Boulevard to see high school bands, cheerleaders, civic groups, community leaders and churches participate in the parade. This marks the 35th year for the City of Dallas to hold an official celebration in honor of the civil rights leader.

Newly appointed Dallas County district attorney Faith Simmons Johnson will act as the grand marshal. She is the first African American woman to serve in the role.

The parade starts at 10:00 a.m. at the intersection of MLK Boulevard and Holmes Street. It will then proceed east along MLK Boulevard to Fair Park. The route is about one mile long, so expect road closures along the way. The celebration will continue at Fair Park once the parade ends.