Elderly Man Dies, Wife Critically Injured In Garland House Fire

GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM) – An elderly man died and his wife was critically hurt after fire swept through their Garland home Sunday night.

Flames and smoke were coming out the eaves of the house on Greencove Drive when firefighters first arrived around 10:45 last night, said Garland Fire’s Merrill Balanciere.

The man died on scene, but his wife was taken to Baylor Medical Center of Garland in critical condition, Balanciere said.

There was no immediate word this morning on her condition.

Investigators said the fire was mostly limited to a front bedroom

Inspectors were out in the hours after the fire trying to determine what happened.

