Facebook Founder Visits Dallas, Joins Community Service Effort

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg joined students from the Talented and Gifted Magnet School for a day of service to mark Dr. Martin Luther King, Junior’s birthday.

The group planted a community garden in Oak Cliff.

Zuckerberg wrote that Texas is the first state he visited on his Year of Travel challenge and that he’s in Dallas to work.

Here’s what Zuckerberg had to say about his visit on his Facebook page:

The first state I’m visiting this year is Texas. I’m here in Dallas for work, but I’m also taking time to meet members of our Texas community over the next few days as part of my Year of Travel challenge.

Today I helped plant a garden with members of the Oak Cliff community in Dallas as part of their Day of Service honoring Martin Luther King Jr. Oak Cliff is a food desert, so the garden we worked on is going to be a source of fresh fruits and vegetables for the community.

As part of the service project, I met some students who go the TAG Magnet School in Oak Cliff — one of the best public high schools in the country. Every freshman at TAG is required to take computer science, and some of the students I talked to have already gotten into schools like MIT.

Thanks to Taylor Toynes for inviting me, and to all the members of the community for sharing their stories. Service events like this are a great reflection of Dr. King’s spirit and his life’s work. And thanks to all of you who participated in a Day of Service in your community.

