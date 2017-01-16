CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM
Storm Damages More Than 30 Homes In Frisco

January 16, 2017 5:52 AM
FRISCO (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Authorities say at least 30 homes have been damaged when a severe storm rolled through parts of North Texas.

The Frisco Fire Department says one homeowner reported that the windows on their house on  Avondale Drive had been blown out. A chimney blew over on  Blue Lake Drive and on other streets trees and fences were damaged during the storm Sunday night.

No injuries were reported.

About 33,000 customers were without power during the height of the storm, but most of those outages had been restored early Monday.

The National Weather Service confirms at least one tornado touched down Clifton in the central part of the state. No injuries were reported.

A tornado warning after Green Bay’s victory over Dallas in an NFC divisional playoff kept some fans and players inside AT&T Stadium for more than hour after the game.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

