Best Stores In DFW For Secondhand Baby Gear

By Shawn S. Lealos When searching for baby clothes, furniture, toys, and other items, costs can rise to extremely high levels. That makes it important to try to find good deals when a baby is concerned. One of the best places that a person can find great second-hand baby gear is consignment shops and there are a number of good ones around the DFW area. Here is a look at the best stores in DFW for second-hand baby gear.

Divine Consign

2000 E. Spring Creek Parkway

Plano, TX 75023

(214) 384-2716

www.divineconsign.net 2000 E. Spring Creek ParkwayPlano, TX 75023(214) 384-2716 Located in Grapevine, Devine Consign has been offering second-hand baby gear for 15 years now and sells both maternity and baby items. Divine Consign offers car seats, baby cribs, a ton of clothes, and so much more. Divine Consign is offering a huge sale in February 2017 and has just about everything parents could want to load up their baby’s room at great prices. They also offer people a chance to bring their used items and sell them as well to help pass the savings down to new parents.

Runt Rethreads

1220 N. Town East Blvd., Suite 370

Mesquite, TX 75150

(972) 686-7007

www.directory.dmagazine.com 1220 N. Town East Blvd., Suite 370Mesquite, TX 75150(972) 686-7007 Runt Rethreads has been around since 1991. They are a 2,000 square foot second-hand clothing store offering both resale and vintage kid’s clothing. The store is opened Monday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. CST until 6 p.m. all six days. The clothing sizes on offer here are from newborn clothing to size 16 clothes. They also offer second-hand books, car seats, shoes, toys, and strollers. This is also a great place to find second-hand clothing for older kids as well.

Kidswap

6608 Snider Plaza

Dallas, TX 75205

(214) 890-7927

www.kidswap-tx.com 6608 Snider PlazaDallas, TX 75205(214) 890-7927 Kidswap won the D Magazine recommendations in 2011 and 2012 when it comes to second-hand baby gear in the DFW area. The store has specific times through the year that they accept consignment items from people to turn around and resell in the store, offering new parents great deals on their baby gear. Unlike many consignment stores, Kidswap is considered an upscale children's shop, open since 1991. The store has moved around a few times over the last 25 years and are currently located across from Kuby's Restaurant in Snider Plaza.

Small Pockets

12300 Inwood Road, Suiter 160

Dallas, TX 75244

(214) 484-9240

www.smallpockets.biz 12300 Inwood Road, Suiter 160Dallas, TX 75244(214) 484-9240 Small Pockets is another upscale consignment store that offers baby gear as well as maternity clothing for expectant mothers. The store is open in a brand new location on Inwood Road and they offer top of the line clothes. Included in the brands at Small Pockets are Ralph Lauren, Kissy Kissy, Burberry, and more. While many items here are second hand, Small Pockets ensures that everything is like new. There is also a number of clothing items that were never worn and still have their original tags on them.