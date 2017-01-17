Jones Says Romo “Will Play In Superbowl,” Would Not Specify For Which Team

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter
DALLAS (105.3 THE FAN) – With the 2016 Dallas Cowboys season coming to a close, team owner/General Manager Jerry Jones sees a great future for his team, with or without Tony Romo.
“Don’t think that any rumor you read [about Romo] has any credibility. There’s only one person who’ll decide that” said Jones on The Fan.
