BREAKING: Little Elm Detective Has Died After Being Shot In The Line Of Duty

Little Elm Detective Killed In Line Of Duty

January 17, 2017 8:48 PM
Filed Under: Blue, gun, little elm, police officer, Shooting, Violence

LITTLE ELM (CBSDFW.COM) – Little Elm Detective Jerry Walker, 48, died after he was shot in the line of duty Tuesday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the Denton County Sheriff’s Office said police responded to a report of a man with a gun around 4:05 p.m. in the residential neighborhood near Waterview and Turtle Cove.

When officers arrived they heard a man who had a rifle yelling from a backyard.

A father of four, Detective Walker was one of several officers who tried to talk with the man as he went inside the home. But the suspect started firing at officers through a door or window.

Walker was shot in the upper body and was taken by CareFlite to Denton Regional Hospital where he was surrounded by family, friends and fellow officers.

He later died from his injuries.

“We are praying for the police officer and his family,” said Little Elm Fire Chief Brian Roach.

Little Elm Police Chief Rodney Harrison said the suspect who allegedly shot and killed Det. Jerry Walker is still barricaded in his home.

