CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM

Officer Shot In Little Elm, Students On Lockdown

January 17, 2017 4:51 PM
Filed Under: Little Elm ISD, police activity

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LITTLE ELM (CBSDFW.COM) – A police officer in Little Elm was shot Tuesday afternoon.  No word on the officer’s condition yet.

Resulting SWAT activity in the residential neighborhood near Waterview and Turtle Cove is preventing traffic flow from around that area, according to Little Elm ISD.

The district said it’s keeping the students at Lakeside Middle School, Powell 6th Grade Center and the Zellars Administration Building until district leaders hear from police that the area is cleared and safe to enter.

Students who are bus riders and even students who walk home will be getting home late today due to this event. This will cause delays in buses at the high school, the district said in an email.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia