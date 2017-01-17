Officer Shot In Little Elm, Students On Lockdown

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LITTLE ELM (CBSDFW.COM) – A police officer in Little Elm was shot Tuesday afternoon. No word on the officer’s condition yet.

Resulting SWAT activity in the residential neighborhood near Waterview and Turtle Cove is preventing traffic flow from around that area, according to Little Elm ISD.

The district said it’s keeping the students at Lakeside Middle School, Powell 6th Grade Center and the Zellars Administration Building until district leaders hear from police that the area is cleared and safe to enter.

Students who are bus riders and even students who walk home will be getting home late today due to this event. This will cause delays in buses at the high school, the district said in an email.

