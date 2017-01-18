Area Police Departments Chip In For Grief-Stricken Little Elm

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LITTLE ELM (CBS11) – It was difficult, nearly impossible to find a Little Elm Police Department squad car rolling through town on Wednesday night.

A day after a man shot and killed Detective Jerry Walker, it was clear the town and its residents were heavily impacted by the loss.

“This is their time to grieve and mourn and come together as a police department,” said Sgt. Jeff Inmon with the Frisco Police Department. “Law enforcement is a 24/7 job and somebody has to be here to do it.”

Frisco Police along with Fort Worth Police and the Denton County Sheriff’s Office took control on Wednesday night to help the department with patrols.

“When the request came in for help, there was no shortage of officers volunteering to help,” said Sgt. Inmon.

He stepped in during the Dallas ambush last July and now there is another fallen officer impacting Sgt. Inmon and other officers.

“Law enforcement in general, everybody hurts when something like this happens,” said Sgt. Inmon.

But in a moment of tragedy and heartbreak, Sgt. Inmon said he was reminded of how innocent the world still is in Little Elm.

As he walked from his squad car, a child ran toward him excited to see a police officer.

A small gesture proving how strong the bond of blue is no matter the names on the badge or the city stitched on a patch.

“They don’t necessarily see Frisco. They don’t see Denton County. They don’t’ see Little Elm,” said Sgt. Inmon. “They see a police officer.”

Frisco Police said it is staffing six to eight officers continuously. They are scheduled to help until at least Friday but say they are glad to stay however long they are needed.

