CBS 11 NEWS @ 10: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 10:00 PM To 10:35 PM

Area Police Departments Chip In For Grief-Stricken Little Elm

January 18, 2017 9:54 PM By Jeff Paul
Filed Under: Denton County Sheriff's Department, Detective Jerry Walker, Fort Worth Police, Frisco Police, Little Elm Police Department, Sgt. Jeff Inmon

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LITTLE ELM (CBS11) – It was difficult, nearly impossible to find a Little Elm Police Department squad car rolling through town on Wednesday night.

A day after a man shot and killed Detective Jerry Walker, it was clear the town and its residents were heavily impacted by the loss.

“This is their time to grieve and mourn and come together as a police department,” said Sgt. Jeff Inmon with the Frisco Police Department. “Law enforcement is a 24/7 job and somebody has to be here to do it.”

Frisco Police along with Fort Worth Police and the Denton County Sheriff’s Office took control on Wednesday night to help the department with patrols.

“When the request came in for help, there was no shortage of officers volunteering to help,” said Sgt. Inmon.

He stepped in during the Dallas ambush last July and now there is another fallen officer impacting Sgt. Inmon and other officers.

“Law enforcement in general, everybody hurts when something like this happens,” said Sgt. Inmon.

But in a moment of tragedy and heartbreak, Sgt. Inmon said he was reminded of how innocent the world still is in Little Elm.

As he walked from his squad car, a child ran toward him excited to see a police officer.

A small gesture proving how strong the bond of blue is no matter the names on the badge or the city stitched on a patch.

“They don’t necessarily see Frisco. They don’t see Denton County. They don’t’ see Little Elm,” said Sgt. Inmon. “They see a police officer.”

Frisco Police said it is staffing six to eight officers continuously. They are scheduled to help until at least Friday but say they are glad to stay however long they are needed.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

More from Jeff Paul
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia