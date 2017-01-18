Arlington Renewing Efforts Toward Public Transportation

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ARLINGTON (CBS11) – For decades, Arlington has wrestled with the idea of creating a large public transportation system. But almost all those plans have been derailed.

Now the city’s Mayor and transportation experts say the city is on the brink of bringing mass transit into town.

“This would be a huge move for the citizens. Not only the citizens of Fort Worth but especially for those of Arlington,” said Vice President of Administration for the Fort Worth Transit Authority Detra Whitmore.

The FWTA has worked for a year putting together a transportation plan with Arlington.

It has drawn up plans for a Trinity Railway Express train station in North Arlington at FM 157 and Highway 183. It’s also drawn routes leading into the city. But how people would move from that train station into the city hasn’t been decided.

“We’re wanting to leave it up to Arlington to choose whatever they want as far as whether they want a train or bus,” Whitmore said. “But, we are prepared to help them make that decision.”

In the past, Arlington has balked at diesel-powered buses on its streets and light rail.

Now though, Arlington could select buses that use clean-burning compressed natural gas.

But Arlington’s mayor is taking it even further. He imagines an automated, electric shuttle connecting places new developments like Texas Live!, downtown, shopping areas and UT Arlington.

“It’s a new day,” Mayor Jeff Williams said. “I’m excited about how far technology has come and that we will be looking at the state of the art in transportation. We have better alternatives to diesel buses and light rail.”

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)