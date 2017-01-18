Execution Of Collin County Real Estate Agent’s Killer Reset

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HUNTSVILLE (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Next week’s scheduled execution of a parolee convicted of killing a Collin County real estate agent more than 10 years ago has been postponed.

The lethal injection of 36-year-old Kosoul Chanthakoummane has been reset for July 19 by State District Judge Ben Smith. Collin County prosecutors asked the scheduled January 25 date be moved so courts had proper time to review new appeals in his case. The inmate’s lawyers had asked the execution date be completely withdrawn.

Chanthakoummane had been paroled to Dallas to live with relatives after serving time for a Charlotte, North Carolina, abduction and robbery when he was arrested two months after the July 2006 slaying of real estate agent Sarah Walker.

Walker’s body was found in the McKinney model home by a couple out house hunting. Her nose and two teeth were broken and she’d been stabbed 33 times.

