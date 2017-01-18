Former Church Volunteer Arrested For Sexual Offenses

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS (CBSDFW.COM) – North Richland Hills police have arrested a former volunteer of St. John the Apostle Catholic Church for sexually related offenses.

Francisco Guevara, 65, of Colleyville, was arrested Wednesday on two charges for continuous sexual abuse of a child and one charge of indecency with a child.

His bond was set at a total of $125,000 for the charges.

Guevara is currently being held at the North Richland Hills Detention Facility.

Police said detectives and the church were made aware of multiple offenses after an “outcry statement” was made by one of the victims last July.

The alleged crimes happened up to seven years ago when the victims were between 4 and 7 years old.

Guevara was reportedly working in the church nursery when two of the crimes occurred.

The third one allegedly happened in Colleyville.

The overall investigation was conducted by the North Richland Hills Police in cooperation with police officials at Colleyville.

