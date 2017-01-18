CBS 11 NEWS @ 6: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 6:00 PM To 6:30 PM

Harambe’s Grandma Passes Away At Miami Zoo

January 18, 2017 5:32 PM
Filed Under: Harambe, Miami Zoo

MIAMI (CBDFW) – Zoo Miami announced Wednesday that the grandmother of the famous gorilla, Harambe, has passed away.

According to CBS in Miami, Josephine arrived to Zoo Miami in 1983, then called Miami Metrozoo. In 1984, she delivered ‘Moja,’ the first gorilla ever born at Zoo Miami.

Moja is the mother of Harambe.

Josephine, a 50-year-old great ape, was euthanized after she had been suffering from several health-related issues that were slowly deteriorating her quality of life.

Harambe became famous when he was killed at a Cincinnati Zoo after a 3-year old boy fell into the gorilla exhibit moat.

A special zoo response team shot and killed the 17-year-old gorilla after he grabbed and dragged the boy through the water.

This is a developing news story. Refresh for the latest updates.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

