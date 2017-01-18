CBS11[1]
Hundreds Gather To Honor Fallen Little Elm Detective

January 18, 2017 9:48 PM By J.D. Miles
Filed Under: Blue, Candles, Crime, Detective Jerry Walker, District 106, little elm, Police, standoff, The Fallen, TX Rep. Pat Fallon, vigil

LITTLE ELM (CBSDFW.COM) – The night Little Elm came together.

That’s what town leaders called a candlelight vigil on Wednesday night for fallen police officer Jerry Walker.

Those among the crowd included a former student in the school Detective Jerry Walker patrolled, who’s now a teacher.

“We graduated 2010 from Little Elm so we knew him well and just wanted to teach our kids a little bit about it,” says Chelsea Bell, Little Elm resident.

Others who lined up to hold candles were ordinary citizens who count on him to be there when they needed him.

“The first officers I met when I moved here is just an all around great guy,” says Sean Carter, Little Elm resident. “My neighbors had a call couple years ago and he came to the call… he’s just a great guy.”

Music filled a Little Elm Park and hundreds of hands held small burning flames to show how much they care about their men and women in blue
and a special one who gave his life protecting his town.

“I want to offer my thanks to each of you and just thank you all for being here tonight,” says David Hillock, Little Elm Mayor.

Some of the most powerful words came from a state lawmaker who took the unusual step of speaking about the man accused of killing the officer.

“I’ve had it with those people who are trying to turn this world upside down,” says TX Rep. Pat Fallon, District 106. “It’s time to wake up. These fallen are too many and they are the best among us.”

A hymn to fallen officers closed the ceremony for the town that will need time to heal.

Walker’s family did not attend the vigil.

There was however, a request for donations to help them through the Little Elm Police Association.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

