Kaufman County Man Who Filmed Young Boys Indicted For Child Porn

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The U.S. Attorney’s Office seeks the public’s help finding more victims in the case of alleged child pornographer Kevin Scott Morris.

The 44-year-old from Forney was indicted on one count of enticement of a minor, one count of production of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

Morris, who according to public sources claimed to be a film director for “Just Film It Productions,” is known to have set up trips for the purpose of photo and/or film shoots in the Northern District of Texas and Las Vegas, Nevada.

The indictment in the case alleges that in May 2012, Morris knowingly persuaded, induced and enticed a 13-year-old boy to engage in sexually explicit conduct, which Morris filmed. It further alleges that in October 2016, Morris owned a digital videotape that depicted a 12-year-old boy directed to “start saying nasty stuff” to “lay down,” and to take off his underwear, and depicts the child lying on the floor with his genitals exposed.

The investigation began when the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by a detective in Orange County, California. That detective advised that a minor male victim made an outcry that Morris sexually assaulted him in 2012, when the victim was 13-years-old.

According to documents filed in the case, the victim flew to Dallas for photography and videography sessions with Morris. While in Dallas, Morris took photos of, and filmed the boy and engaged in sexually explicit activity with him, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Morris also was present in a bathroom while the boy undressed and showered.

Additionally, law enforcement is aware of allegations of Morris traveling to Las Vegas, Nevada with at least one other boy for what Morris assured the boy’s family were legitimate acting or modeling purposes.

An indictment is an accusation by a grand jury and a defendant is entitled to the presumption of innocence unless proven guilty. If convicted, however, the statutory penalty for the enticement count is not less than 10 years and up to life in federal prison; for the production count is not less than 15 years or more than 30 years in federal prison; and for the possession count is up to 10 years in federal prison. Each count of conviction also carries a maximum fine of $250,000 and up to a lifetime of supervised release.

Morris has been in federal custody since his arrest in October 2016 on a related federal criminal complaint. A trial date of June 5, 2017, before U.S. District Judge Ed Kinkeade was set.

The Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI are investigating the case.

Anyone who, or whose child, may have been victimized in this case is asked to call Lisa Shedden at the U.S. Attorney’s Office at 1.800.496.8341. Anyone who has additional information is asked to contact the FBI at 972.559.5000, the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office at 972.932.9631, or Kaufman County Crime Stoppers.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)