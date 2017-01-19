CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM
LIVE: "Make America Great Again" Welcome Celebration Underway In DC

Brother Of Killer Of Little Elm Detective Believes He ‘Was Off His Meds’

January 19, 2017 4:20 PM By Jeff Paul
Filed Under: Detective Jerry Walker, Jerry Garcia, Little Elm Police, Officer Killed, Rudy Garcia

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LITTLE ELM (CBS11) – As investigators continue to piece together the scene where Little Elm Police Detective Jerry Walker was shot and killed by Rudy Garcia on Tuesday afternoon, the brother of the suspect is speaking about what happened.

Jerry Garcia said his brother, Rudy, suffered from schizophrenia and believes he was off of his medication when the fatal shooting took place.

Jerry Garcia - brother of Rudy Garcia who shot and killed Little Elm Detective Jerry Walker

Jerry Garcia – brother of Rudy Garcia who shot and killed Little Elm Detective Jerry Walker (Jeff Paul – CBS11)

Garcia said his brother would often be in the backyard with his gun and Garcia believed his brother was paranoid that people were watching him and his activities online.

Crushed by what happened, Garcia said he hopes the Little Elm Police Department and Detective Walker’s family knows how sorry he is for what happened.

“I feel for your loss. My brother is gone, too. It’s like a no-win situation for anybody and I hope that there’s no bad blood between us,” said Garcia.

Police continued to sift through the suspect’s home near Turtle Cove Drive and Lake Haven Drive. Investigators could be seen entering the home with breathing masks over their faces while they removed items from inside.

Garcia said his family has not been allowed back inside and plans to move back in once the investigation wraps up.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

More from Jeff Paul
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia