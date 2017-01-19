Brother Of Killer Of Little Elm Detective Believes He ‘Was Off His Meds’

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LITTLE ELM (CBS11) – As investigators continue to piece together the scene where Little Elm Police Detective Jerry Walker was shot and killed by Rudy Garcia on Tuesday afternoon, the brother of the suspect is speaking about what happened.

Jerry Garcia said his brother, Rudy, suffered from schizophrenia and believes he was off of his medication when the fatal shooting took place.

Garcia said his brother would often be in the backyard with his gun and Garcia believed his brother was paranoid that people were watching him and his activities online.

Crushed by what happened, Garcia said he hopes the Little Elm Police Department and Detective Walker’s family knows how sorry he is for what happened.

“I feel for your loss. My brother is gone, too. It’s like a no-win situation for anybody and I hope that there’s no bad blood between us,” said Garcia.

Police continued to sift through the suspect’s home near Turtle Cove Drive and Lake Haven Drive. Investigators could be seen entering the home with breathing masks over their faces while they removed items from inside.

Garcia said his family has not been allowed back inside and plans to move back in once the investigation wraps up.

