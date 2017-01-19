CBS11[1]
Cause Of Death Of “The Strong Arm” Attorney Determined

January 19, 2017 10:52 AM
Filed Under: "The Strong Arm", Attorney, Brian Loncar, Dallas Attorney, Dallas lawyer, Death, depression, Family, Foundation, Grace Loncar, Personal Injury Attorney

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas County Medical Examiner has determined the cause of death of Dallas attorney Brian Loncar, who in television commercials referred to himself as “The Strong Arm.”

After an autopsy and toxicology tests, it’s been determined that Loncar died of the “toxic effects of cocaine” and the underlying health issues of high blood pressure and heart disease.

The Medical Examiner officially ruled the 56-year-old’s death accidental.

Loncar was found unresponsive in a car outside his office, in the 400 block of South Cesar Chavez in Dallas, on December 4.

Loncar’s death happened less than two weeks after his daughter Grace took her life. The 16-year-old has battled depression for years.

Loncar was known as The Strong Arm, but friends said behind that persona was a loving friend and family man.

The Dallas legal community reacted to the death of prominent attorney Brian Loncar. (Gabriel Roxas/Twitter)

With 11 offices across Texas, Loncar wasn’t just an attorney; he was the founder of a business that employed dozens.

Colleagues at Loncar’s law firm have said they will continue the work with the team he built.

Loncar is survived by his wife and five of his children.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

