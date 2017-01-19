Keller ISD Taking Heat For ‘Opt Out’ Option On Watching Inauguration

January 19, 2017
Keller ISD

KELLER (CBS11) – Thousands of North Texas students are expected to watch Friday’s presidential inauguration.

But one school district is taking heat for promoting an ‘opt out’ option.

When Donald Trump takes the oath of office Friday morning, it will be seen in schools all across the country including 41 schools in Keller ISD.

Some parents were surprised to receive an email this week from the district alerting them that they have the option to pull their child from viewing the inauguration.

It led to an outburst from parents on social media complaining the district is playing politics.

“Sounds like a political thing but I really think with my kids it’s really more educational thing to be able to watch them,” said Thomas Ondari, father of four Keller ISD students.

In a statement to CBS11 News, Keller ISD said:

“The web story is consistent with the process we followed for the Inaugurations, both four and eight years ago. It is also consistent with other activities unique to the typical school day.” 

CBS11 News checked other are school districts which plan to show the inauguration.

All said parents could opt their children out but none of those districts are promoting that option like Keller.

Keller ISD said any student not viewing the address will be excused to a pre-determined location on campus.

