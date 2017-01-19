Mother, Grandmother Of Accused Cop Killer Say He’s A Schizophrenic

January 19, 2017 9:48 PM By Jeff Paul
LITTLE ELM (CBSDFW.COM) – A man barricaded in a home with a gun, a hail of gunfire, an officer down and Avelina was caught in the middle of it all.

“My daughter called me to see how I was doing. I said I was ‘fine’ and all of a sudden we heard a bunch of shooting,” said Avelina. “One after another. Boom, Boom, Boom.”

Avelina is the grandmother of Rudy Garcia, the man investigators believe shot and killed Little Elm Police Detective Jerry Walker.

She said the day of the shooting was peaceful and so was Rudy up until that moment. Avelina said her grandson had his headphones on most of the day and kept to himself. The first noise she heard was the gunfire.

Avelina was on the phone with her daughter, Rudy’s mother, AnnaMarie who listened helplessly on the phone.

“I actually got the call at work that it was reported that somebody was on my block with a gun,” said AnnaMarie.

The man was her son Rudy. She said she was told Rudy ran inside when police approached.

The gun Rudy had and where he got it is a mystery to the family.

“We have no idea. I am so against guns in my home,” said AnnaMarie.

The family said Rudy was suffering from Schizophrenia and insists he was taking his medication.

They said while Rudy was paranoid about people watching him and hacking into his computer and phone, he did not do drugs or drink and was not violent.

“He’d either be on his computer or he’d be sleeping,” said Avelina.

The family does not understand how the shooting happened and now fear they will be outcasts in a community they have dug roots in for two decades.

“We lost our home. We lost our son, our grandson, my companion, who I spend every day together,” said Avelina.

The family said their hearts go out to the Walker family.

“He helped a lot of people in Little Elm and I’m truly sorry for his loss,” said AnnaMarie. “I would appreciate if people would consider my loss too.”

The family has not returned to their home since the night of the shooting. Police continue to sift through evidence inside.

Avelina and AnnaMarie are unsure if they will return to live at the home again once they are allowed back inside.

