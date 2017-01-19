NFL Admits Mistake On Unsportsmanlike Huddle Penalty On Brice Butler

By: Josh Clark
DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – The NFL has admitted that the Cowboys should not have been penalized for a 15-yard penalty in the Divisional Round loss to the Packers last Sunday.
According to Michael Lombardi, The NFL says the Unsportsmanlike penalty called on Cowboys’ receiver Brice Butler shouldn’t have been called.
Lombardi says he spoke with two teams that called the NFL office for clarification on the penalty, and the league said Dallas was not being deceptive and the call shouldn’t have been made.
In the first quarter with Green Bay ahead 7-3, the Cowboys had the ball 2nd and 5 on the Packer’s 37 yard-line. Dak Prescott completed a 22-yard pass to receiver Terrence Williams, however, officials called a penalty on Brice Butler for coming in the huddle and not participating in the play.
The play would have given the Cowboys a first down on the the Packers’ 16-yard line. Instead, Dallas had the ball 2nd and 20 on their own 48-yard line and were forced to punt after Prescott incompleted the next two throws in Butler’s direction.
After the game, a fan questioned VP of officiating Dean Blandino on twitter about the questionable call. Blandino defended the decision on twitter at the time.
Head coach Jason Garrett said after the game that he’d never seen the call made before.
“[We] couldn’t beat the stripes. You can quote me on that,” Butler told the Dallas Morning News.
Referee Tony Corrente told a pool reporter after the game that it isn’t “an obscure rule” and that Butler “has to stay either in the game or they can call a timeout and get out of it.”
The NFL officially hasn’t officially commented on Lombardi’s report.
I’m just sick, I was there, this was such a critical call at this point in the game. It may or may not have made a difference in the final outcome, but it definitely changed momentum early in the game where Green Bay took control