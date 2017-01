Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A 17-year-old pedestrian trying to run across an Oklahoma highway has died of his injuries.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says in a preliminary report that the unidentified teenage male died Friday at an emergency center in Wichita, Kansas.

The patrol report says the pedestrian was trying to run across the highway near the town of Hooker Thursday morning.

The patrol says the 35-year-old driver was uninjured.