Inauguration Day Protests Planned In Austin

DALLAS (1080 KRLD) – If you have any business in the downtown Austin area, or are headed south for a visit to the Texas capitol city – be prepared to be met by protesters.

Several organizations, students and fellow Texans are planning on disrupting traffic and business in the downtown Austin area to protest the Inauguration of President Donald Trump.

The Austin Police department tweeted out that if you are headed that way, to expect delays and street closures between the hours of noon to 7:00 p.m. on Friday.

Expect major delays/street closures in Downtown ATX & UT area due to protests/rallies between 12-7pm Friday. #inauguration2017 #ATXTraffic pic.twitter.com/yw5TZHIv7o — Austin Police Dept (@Austin_Police) January 20, 2017

