CBS NEWS LIVE COVERAGE: The Inauguration Of Donald Trump As 45th President Of The United States | More

Missouri Women Beat Texas A&M 78-76 In OT

January 20, 2017 7:33 AM
Filed Under: Basketball, Missouri Tigers, Texas A&M Aggies

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) – Sophie Cunningham had eight of her 36 points in overtime and Missouri scored 22 points in the extra period Thursday night for a 78-76 upset over No. 25 Texas A&M.

Cunningham’s 3-pointer to open the overtime scoring gave the Tigers (13-7, 3-3 SEC) the lead for good. Missouri added only one other field goal while making 17 of 22 free throws to hold on to the lead.

Missouri had a six-point lead with 29 seconds left in OT, but Khaalia Hillsman and Curtyce Knox scored a couple of quick baskets to cut it to 72-70. The Tigers needed all six of their free throws in the final 14 seconds to hold on.

The Aggies (14-5, 4-2) took the lead early in the fourth quarter after trailing most of regulation and led by five with 1:23 left. Cunningham and Doty each had a pair of free throws to cut the deficit to 55-54 with 17 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Danni Williams split a pair of free throws for A&M and Cunningham forced overtime with a layup with three seconds left.

Cierra Porter had 14 points and 13 rebounds for Missouri.

Knox had 25 points and Hillsman scored 19 for Texas A&M.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia