North Texas Republicans, Democrats React To President Trump’s Inauguration

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NORTH TEXAS (CBS11) – North Texas Republicans are celebrating the 45th President, Donald Trump.

At a watch party at the Las Colinas Country Club, about 30 members of the Greater Irving Republican Club cheered after Mr. Trump took the Oath of Office, then raised their glasses to offer him a toast.

The group’s Margaret Ann Lopez was among those excited.

“We are so excited, and we are looking forward to a lot of changes. A lot of cuts in spending and we’re very excited about the military,” said Lopez. “The military are going to have a voice now.”

Elena Blake of the Irving Republican Women’s Club said, “I cannot tell you how absolutely wonderful I feel. I am unabashedly, unapologetically Republican and I’ve been waiting for this to happen for eight years.”

Another 175 people gathered at a watch party at the Denton County Republican Party headquarters in Denton.

They praised the peaceful transfer of power.

So did Dallas County’s Democratic Party Chair Carol Donovan. “I think we need to give Mr. Trump a chance. He has promised lots of things and I think we need to sit back and see if this is going to happen.”

Some North Texans traveled to Washington to witness history themselves.

Shane O’Rourke of Burleson went with a friend and says it was very important for him to attend. “I’ve been involved in politics since I was 8. I’m 40 now. I’ve been involved in the Republican Party. I wasn’t able to go to either of George W. Bush’s inaugurations, and I worked really hard for the Republican party.”

He said he is impressed that he saw five of the six living Presidents at the same place. “You have (Jimmy) Carter there, you have (George W.) Bush there, (Bill) Clinton was there, of course (Barack) Obama, and of course the new President that have taken the same Oath of Office, and you’re part of history.”

Former President George H.W. Bush remains in a Houston hospital after being diagnosed with pneumonia. Former First Lady Barbara Bush is in the same hospital being treated for bronchitis. A spokesman said both are improving.

Some Democrats said they thought President Trump’s speech was darker than they hoped.

But Republicans praised the speech, especially when the President said it’s not only a transfer of power in Washington, but a transfer of power from Washington to the people.

The question many people are asking on both sides of the political aisle: can President Trump work with Republicans and Democrats in Congress?

Republicans like Elena Blake said, “If you want this country to go forward, and grow, then they need to get behind us. We are opening our hands and arms to them. Come with us. Help us build this country and make America great again.”

Democrats like Carol Donovan said as a candidate, Mr. Trump insulted many groups of people, which will make it more difficult for them to work with the new President. “He’s going to have to put himself in a position of down-playing those insults if he’s truly interested in uniting the parties.”

She said Democrats will continue to work with their members of Congress, Eddie Bernice Johnson of Dallas and Marc Veasey of Fort Worth.

Republican members of Congress know now that they lead both chambers and control the White House, the political buck stops with them.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)