North Texas Republicans, Democrats React To President Trump’s Inauguration

CBS11[1]
CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA21[1]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR ANTENNA USERS: TXA 21 improved its signal strength to reach more North Texans. Click here [...]
MeTv_212[1]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD_1080[1]
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-634-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
1053_theFan[1]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]
THE INAUGURATION OF DONALD TRUMP: Festivities Continue In D.C. | Watch CBS 11 Live  | Full Coverage

North Texas Republicans, Democrats React To President Trump’s Inauguration

January 20, 2017 7:07 PM By Jack Fink
Filed Under: Democrats, Inauguration, President Donald Trump, Republicans, watch party

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NORTH TEXAS (CBS11) – North Texas Republicans are celebrating the 45th President, Donald Trump.

At a watch party at the Las Colinas Country Club, about 30 members of the Greater Irving Republican Club cheered after Mr. Trump took the Oath of Office, then raised their glasses to offer him a toast.

The group’s Margaret Ann Lopez was among those excited.

“We are so excited, and we are looking forward to a lot of changes. A lot of cuts in spending and we’re very excited about the military,” said Lopez. “The military are going to have a voice now.”

Elena Blake of the Irving Republican Women’s Club said, “I cannot tell you how absolutely wonderful I feel. I am unabashedly, unapologetically Republican and I’ve been waiting for this to happen for eight years.”

Another 175 people gathered at a watch party at the Denton County Republican Party headquarters in Denton.

They praised the peaceful transfer of power.

So did Dallas County’s Democratic Party Chair Carol Donovan. “I think we need to give Mr. Trump a chance. He has promised lots of things and I think we need to sit back and see if this is going to happen.”

Some North Texans traveled to Washington to witness history themselves.

Shane O’Rourke of Burleson went with a friend and says it was very important for him to attend. “I’ve been involved in politics since I was 8. I’m 40 now. I’ve been involved in the Republican Party. I wasn’t able to go to either of George W. Bush’s inaugurations, and I worked really hard for the Republican party.”

He said he is impressed that he saw five of the six living Presidents at the same place. “You have (Jimmy) Carter there, you have (George W.) Bush there, (Bill) Clinton was there, of course (Barack) Obama, and of course the new President that have taken the same Oath of Office, and you’re part of history.”

Former President George H.W. Bush remains in a Houston hospital after being diagnosed with pneumonia. Former First Lady Barbara Bush is in the same hospital being treated for bronchitis. A spokesman said both are improving.

Some Democrats said they thought President Trump’s speech was darker than they hoped.

But Republicans praised the speech, especially when the President said it’s not only a transfer of power in Washington, but a transfer of power from Washington to the people.

The question many people are asking on both sides of the political aisle: can President Trump work with Republicans and Democrats in Congress?

Republicans like Elena Blake said, “If you want this country to go forward, and grow, then they need to get behind us. We are opening our hands and arms to them. Come with us. Help us build this country and make America great again.”

Democrats like Carol Donovan said as a candidate, Mr. Trump insulted many groups of people, which will make it more difficult for them to work with the new President. “He’s going to have to put himself in a position of down-playing those insults if he’s truly interested in uniting the parties.”

She said Democrats will continue to work with their members of Congress, Eddie Bernice Johnson of Dallas and Marc Veasey of Fort Worth.

Republican members of Congress know now that they lead both chambers and control the White House, the political buck stops with them.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

More from Jack Fink
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia