SMU Beats UConn 69-49 For 16th Straight Home Win

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (AP) – Shake Milton made five 3-pointers and had 23 points and six assists to lead SMU past UConn 69-49 on Thursday night for the Mustangs’ 16th straight home win.

It’s tied for the ninth longest active NCAA home winning streak and the third longest in SMU history.

SMU closed the first half on a 26-5 spurt — including a 16-0 run — to take a 36-15 lead at intermission. UConn’s last make of the first half was at the 5:35 mark on Christian Vital’s 3-pointer.

Semi Ojeleye added 17 points for SMU (16-4, 6-1 American) and Ben Moore had 14 points and 13 rebounds. Sterling Brown led the Mustangs with eight assists and they had 22 helpers on 27 made field goals. SMU committed just five turnovers.

Vance Jackson led UConn (7-11, 2-4) with 17 points and Kentan Facey had 13 points and 10 rebounds for his third double-double of the season. The Huskies shot just 34 percent from the floor and turned it over 16 times.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)