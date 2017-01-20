Trump Signs Measure Granting Mattis Waiver To Serve As Defense Secretary

TRUMP INAUGURATION: Festivities Continue In D.C. | Watch CBS News Live | Listen Live To KRLD | Full Coverage

January 20, 2017 12:36 PM
Filed Under: Gen. James Mattis, Legislation, Military, pentagon, Politics, President Donald Trump, President Trump, Secretary of Defense

President Donald Trump has signed legislation that clears the way for his defense secretary pick — retired Marine Gen. James Mattis — to run the Pentagon, if confirmed by the Senate.

A vote on Mattis is expected Friday.

There’s a law that bars former service members who’ve been out of uniform for less than seven years from holding the top Pentagon job. The restriction is meant to preserve civilian control of the military.

The measure signed by Trump soon after his took office grants Mattis a one-time exception.

Congress last allowed an exception to the law in 1950 for George Marshall, a former five-star Army general.

