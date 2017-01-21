New Wave Of Sightings Marks Ongoing Effort To Capture Plano’s Stray Dogs

January 21, 2017 10:16 PM By Gabriel Roxas
Filed Under: animal services, Biting, Dog Attack, plano, stray dogs

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) – Nearly eight months after a pair of stray dogs attacked a Plano jogger, the dogs remain on the loose. Now as more attacks and sightings continue, the city is asking anyone who sees them to immediately call 911.

Catching the dogs is proving harder than anyone expected. Animal control says the dogs have learned to use the alleys to make quick escapes, and that’s just one of the ways they’re outsmarting residents.

Plano Animal Services is convinced the dogs’ owner dumped them at some point. The genders aren’t known for sure, but the family of one victim has decided on a couple of names.

“We’re just going to call them Bonnie and Clyde or something like that ’cause they’re just running away from the people,” said Dray Pavey.

Pavey can laugh now that his son’s leg is healing, but the scars from where one dog bit him aren’t the only reminder of the painful attack.

“We got a bill today. It was about $3800 just for the shots, and that’s after insurance, so between however many bitings that there’s been, it’s probably $40,000 worth of medical bills for lots of people,” said Pavey.

Twelve-year-old Eli Pavey is among eight victims believed to have been attacked by the same pair of dogs. One is likely an Australian Cattle dog following its instinct to herd cattle and nipping at the back of heels of joggers and anyone who runs away from it.

“It can’t be this hard to catch two dogs, but they’re smart and stuff which makes it harder,” said Eli Pavey.

Animal control officers insist no one is as eager to catch the dogs as they are.

Over the last eight months the pair seem to have learned to recognize the sound of city trucks. That’s why officers have started using their personal vehicles to chase them.

The city is asking for the public’s help calling in sightings, but they urge everyone not to get too close to the dogs.

“I saw this lady, and I rolled down the window, and I said, ‘hey have you seen some stray dogs,’ and she was like, ‘yeah my husband is actually trying to feed them.’ And I was like, ‘you need to get ahold of your husband and tell him don’t feed these dogs,'” said Dray Pavey.

Since August more than 50 sightings over 20 square miles haven’t been enough to stop the attacks.

“It’s just important to get as much information out as possible, so that the more people that know about these dogs, the better,” said Dray Pavey.

The Pavey family says they feel like the city is doing everything it can considering the amount of ground they have to cover, so they hope the public will double efforts to report sightings.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

More from Gabriel Roxas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia