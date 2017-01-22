Anderson, Nowitzki Help Mavericks Rout Lakers 122-73

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (AP) — Justin Anderson scored 19 points and Dirk Nowitzki added 13 to help the Dallas Mavericks rout the Los Angeles Lakers 122-73 on Sunday.

It was the Mavericks’ 13th straight win over the Lakers, who have lost six of their last seven games this season.

The game was close for 10 minutes, with Dallas leading 23-22 before the Mavericks scored the next 15 straight to blow the game open. Nowitzki had seven during the run.

The Mavericks led 67-33 at the half and never looked back.

Lou Williams led the Lakers with 15.

The Mavericks both scored the most points and allowed the fewest in a half and a game this season. The 34-point halftime lead was the third-largest in franchise history.

The Lakers scored their fewest points in a quarter, a first half and a game.

All 11 Mavericks who played in the first half scored and had at least one rebound.

Dallas’ Seth Curry scored 14 points, including seven straight in the first quarter for a 13-6 lead.

The Lakers showed signs of life on a 10-5 run for a 16-15 lead with 5:50 left in the quarter. Julius Randle scored four of the points, and Luol Deng and Nick Young each hit a 3-point shot.

The game was tied 20-20 before Devin Harris made a 3-point shot with 2:46 remaining for a lead that Dallas never lost.

Wesley Matthews and Deron Williams also had 13 points. Harris and Pierre Jackson scored 10 each. Rookies Jackson and Nicolas Brussino (eight points) each reached career highs.

