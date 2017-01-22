US Gas Prices Drop A Cent Over 2 Weeks To $2.36 A Gallon

January 22, 2017 3:02 PM
Filed Under: Gas Prices, gasoline, United States

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average price of a gallon of regular-grade gasoline fell just over 1 cent nationally during the past two weeks, to $2.36.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg said Sunday that the drop mostly results from a dip in crude oil costs. Lundberg says the current price is 46 cents a gallon above what it was a year ago.

Gas in San Diego was the highest in the continental United States at an average of $2.82 a gallon Friday. The lowest average was in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at $2.05 a gallon.

The U.S. average diesel price is $2.57, up a penny from two weeks ago.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia