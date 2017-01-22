Wrong-Way Crash Kills 2 In Southlake

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

SOUTHLAKE (CBSDFW.COM) – Authorities say two people died in an overnight wrong-way crash along Highway 114 in Southlake.

The accident occurred in the 2300 block of eastbound Highway 114 at around 1:00 a.m. Sunday.

According to police, witnesses say one of the vehicles was traveling the wrong direction before the crash occurred.

Authorities confirmed two people died while a third was taken to Baylor Scott and White hospital in Grapevine.

The identities of the deceased have not been released.

