Former Patriots Teammate Calls Out Julian Edelman

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – Former Dallas Cowboy and New England Patriot Jesse Holley called out his former teammate Julian Edelman on Monday morning.

In a rant on Shan and RJ on 105.3 The Fan, Holley called out the Patriots receiver for being an “a-hole” and a “douche” during his time in New England.

The former receiver also went after Edelman for the way he followed quarterback Tom Brady around like an eager puppy wanting to impress the bigger dog.

“If Tom Brady farts, Julian Edelman knows what he had for lunch,” Holley said.

Holley went on to say that he wouldn’t take anything away from Edelman athletically and that he’s one of the hardest working players he’d ever seen in his life.

Holley played two seasons for the Cowboys in 2010 and 2011, mostly as a special teams player. His biggest year came in 2011 when he had 7 catches for 169 yards.

He then signed with the Patriots in June of 2012 but was later cut in August.

The New England Patriots beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 36-17 to advance to Super Bowl LI.

