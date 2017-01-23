Lawyers Attend Final Hearing Ahead Of Price Trial

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A final pretrial hearing is taking place on Monday at the federal courthouse in Dallas, in a case against a Dallas County commissioner who has been accused of accepting bribes. John Wiley Price is not in the courtroom himself for the hearing, nor is co-defendant Dapheny Fain. But their lawyers are there.

The judge is considering several motions in court on Monday, before the actual trial starts up next month. Price’s attorney had hoped to delay the Monday hearing, arguing that more time was needed to go through the government’s enormous amount of evidence.

Price was indicted in 2014, accused of taking more than $900,000 in bribes in exchange for contracts.

The size of the case is part of the discussion in court on Monday. The indictment alone is more than 100 pages long. And the list of potential witnesses — including politicians and business leaders — features more than 170 names. Judge Barbara Lynn asked both prosecutors and defense attorneys to agree on a summary, to make it easier for a jury when the trial begins.

There are several motions to discuss during the hearing. It is not known how long this process will last. The trial is set to begin in February and go on for several months.