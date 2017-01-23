List: Upcoming Red Cross Donation Opportunities

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The American Red Cross is calling on the community to help replenish its blood supply

Hectic holiday schedules for many regular blood donors contributed to about 37,000 fewer donations in November and December than what was needed.

Since Dec. 1, about 300 blood drives across 27 states were forced to cancel due to inclement winter weather, resulting in more than 10,500 blood and platelet donations going uncollected.

Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood, according to the organzation. Accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients, and patients receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer or sickle cell disease may all require blood to save their lives.

And the need doesn’t stop there.

The birth of Dallas resident Lisa Morgan’s first child didn’t go as anticipated. She went into premature labor and delivered her baby at 34 weeks. In addition to being born early, Alex also needed blood.

“Shortly after his birth, I remember being awakened from sedation by a nurse asking me to give consent for my baby to receive a blood transfusion,” said Morgan. “He needed another transfusion the following day. I will forever be grateful to those generous donors who helped save my child’s life.”

Three years later, Alex, is a healthy, happy, busy little boy who loves to play outside.

“Please give blood so it’s available for another mom or dad or newborn,” said Morgan.

Click here to make an appointment to give blood or call 1.800.RED CROSS (1.800.333.2767). Click here to make appointments and complete the RapidPass online health history questionnaire to save time when donating.

Upcoming Blood Donation Opportunities:

Collin County

Allen

2/13/2017: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Holiday Inn Express, 205 Central Expressway N

McKinney

2/13/2017: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., American Red Cross McKinney Chapter, 1450 Red Bud Blvd

Plano

1/24/2017: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Rent A Center, 5501 Headquarters

2/10/2017: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Medical Center of Plano, 3901 West 15th Street

2/15/2017: 6:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., The Heart Hospital Baylor, 1100 Allied

2/15/2017: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., LegacyTexas Bank, 5000 Legacy Drive, Suite 460

2/15/2017: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Plano Super Bowl, 2521 Avenue K

Prosper

1/28/2017: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Prosper, 970 North Coit Road

Wylie

1/28/2017: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Rita & Truett Smith Public Library, 300 Country Club Rd

2/7/2017: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Wylie High School, 2550 W.FM 544

Dallas County

Coppell

1/27/2017: 7 a.m. – 1 p.m., Victory Place at Coppell, 550 N Denton Tap Rd

2/10/2017: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., New Tech High School at Coppell, 113 Samuel Blvd

Dallas

1/25/2017: 8 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Foundry Commercial, 8144 Walnut Hill Ln.

1/26/2017: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Uplift Peak Preparatory, 4600 Bryan Street

1/26/2017: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Bank of America, 901 Main Street, 68th floor Conference Room

1/29/2017: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., American Red Cross Dallas Chapter, 4800 Harry Hines

2/1/2017: 11 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Dedman College Building, 6150 BIshop Blvd.

2/3/2017: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Kirby-Smith Machinery Inc, 8505 S. Central Expressway

2/5/2017: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Bethel Lutheran Church, 11211 E. Northwest Highway

2/6/2017: 10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., American Red Cross Dallas Chapter, 4800 Harry Hines

2/14/2017: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Topgolf, 8787 Park Lane

Garland

2/4/2017: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Bass Pro Shop, 5001 Bass Pro Dr.

Grand Prairie

2/3/2017: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Arlington Career Institute, 901 Ave. K

Mesquite

2/10/2017: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Mesquite High School Vocational Annex Building, 300 East Davis St

Richardson

1/27/2017: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., University of Texas at Dallas ATEC Building, 800 W. Campbell

2/9/2017: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., General Dynamics, 1217 Digital Dr

Denton County

1/30/2017: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Billy Ryan High School, 5101 E. McKinney St.

Ellis County

Red Oak

2/4/2017: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Red Oak Fire Station 1, 547 Methodist Street

Erath County

Stephenville

2/9/2017: 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Tarleton State University Thompson Student Center, 1333 W Washington St

Johnson County

Rio Vista

2/15/2017: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Rio Vista High School, 100 Eagle Drive

Kaufman County

Forney

1/25/2017: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Forney High School, 800 FM 741 S

Heartland

1/28/2017: 9 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Heartland Homeowners Association, 6622 FM 741

Navarro County

Corsicana

2/8/2017: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Mildred High School, 5475 S HWY 287

Tarrant County

Arlington

2/2/2017: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Family Healthcare Associates, 1300 S. Fielder Rd.

Azle

1/28/2017: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Azle Memorial Library, 333 W. Main St.

Benbrook

2/4/2017: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Benbrook Community Center YMCA, 1899 Winscott Road

Fort Worth

1/25/2017: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Brown Lupton University Union, 2901 Stadium Dr.

1/29/2017: 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Mount Olive Missionary Baptist, 2951 Evans Ave

2/1/2017: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Tarrant County College Northwest Campus, 4801 Marine Creek Parkway

2/3/2017: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Ophthalmology Associates, 1201 Summitt Avenue

2/9/2017: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Campus Recreation Center Texas Christian University, 3005 Stadium Dr.

2/11/2017: 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 5969 Bowman Roberts Rd.

2/12/2017: 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 5969 Bowman Roberts Rd.

South Lake

1/31/2017: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Lowe’s Store 0732, 201 N. Kimball Ave.

How To Help

All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

