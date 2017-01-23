CBS11[1]
CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM

Sierra Nevada Brewery Issues 36-State Recall Of Select Beers

January 23, 2017 5:42 AM
Filed Under: Beer, beer bottle, broken glass, Food Recall, pale ale, Recall, Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

SAN FRANCISCO (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. announced a recall Sunday of certain 12-ounce bottles of its pale ales, IPA’s and other beers after detecting a packaging flaw that could cause a piece of glass to break off into the bottle.

In a statement Sunday, it said the recall applies to eight different types of its craft beers, including its popular Sierra Nevada Pale Ale, purchased in 36 states across the Midwest, the South and East Coast of the United States.

The California-based company issued the voluntary recall after quality inspections at its Mills River, North Carolina, brewery detected a limited number of bottles made with a flaw “that may cause a small piece of glass to break off and possibly fall into the bottle, creating a risk of injury,” the statement said.

The affected beer has a package date that falls between December 5, 2016, and January 13, 2017 and a brewery code of “M” — which stands of Mills River — printed directly on bottles and the packaging of cardboard cases.

“We have decided to take this precaution to ensure the safety of our customers,” Mike Bennett, chief supply chain officer, was quoted as saying. He said Sierra Nevada had not received any consumer reports of injuries, and it believed the concern could impact about 1 in every 10,000 — or .01 percent — of its bottles packaged during the five-week time period.

Aside from its Pale Ale, the Sierra Nevada recall includes 12-ounce bottles of its Beer Camp Golden IPA, Sidecar Orange Pale Ale, Torpedo Extra IPA, Tropical Torpedo, Nooner, Hop Hunter and Otra Vez.

The company has stopped distributing all affected beer and is working to have it removed from retails shelves, the statement said. Consumers were urged not to drink any of the recalled beer, which would be fully refunded. Click here to check the company’s website for details on the recall.

The recall applies to the following states: Texas, Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachussets, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin and West Virginia.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

