George H.W. Bush To Be Moved From ICU, Wife Released

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Doctors gave an update this morning on the health of former President George H.W. Bush and his wife, Barbara.

Dr. Amy Mynderse opened a press conference saying, “Today is a great day actually. Mrs. Bush has been discharged from the hospital and President Bush will be moved from the ICU to a regular floor today. So, they’re both doing really, really well.”

The 92-year-old former president had been struggling to breathe and was admitted to the Houston Methodist Hospital January 14

Ninety-one-year-old Barbara Bush was recovering from bronchitis and entered the same hospital four days after her husband.

Two doctors who have been treating the Bushes, Dr. Mynderse and Dr. Clint Doerr updated the public and answered questions about the former first couple’s conditions at a morning news conference at the hospital.

Bush family spokesman Jim McGrath said Sunday that the former president’s vital signs were normal. At one point during the former president’s stay, doctors inserted a breathing tube and a ventilator was employed to assist his breathing. The tube was removed Friday.

McGrath said Mrs. Bush was given the option of leaving the hospital Sunday, but that she opted to stay overnight to continue her recovery and be close to her husband.

The Bushes thanked “their well-wishers for their kindness, and especially their prayers,” McGrath said.

The couple’s 72-year marriage is the longest of any presidential couple in American history.

