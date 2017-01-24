89th Annual Academy Award Nominations Announced

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

The candy-colored love letter to musicals “La La Land” has landed a record-tying 14 Academy Awards nominations, matching it with “Titanic” and “All About Eve” for most nominations ever.

“La La Land” has earned nods for best picture, its stars Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, its songs and its 32-year-old writer-director, Damien Chazelle.

These are the latest on the 89th annual Oscar nominations, announced Tuesday by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences from Beverly Hills, California.

The nominees for best motion picture include: “Arrival,” “Fences,” “Hacksaw Ridge,” “Hell or High Water,” “Hidden Figures,” “La La Land,” “Lion,” “Manchester by the Sea,” “Moonlight.”

The nominees for best foreign language film are: “Land of Mine,” Denmark; “A Man Called Ove,” Sweden; “The Salesman,” Iran; “Tanna,” Australia; “Toni Erdmann,” Germany.

The Oscar nominees for best actress in a motion picture include: Isabelle Huppert, “Elle”; Ruth Negga, “Loving”; Natalie Portman, “Jackie”; Emma Stone, “La La Land”; Meryl Streep, “Florence Foster Jenkins.”

The nominees for best actor in a motion picture are: Casey Affleck, “Manchester by the Sea”; Andrew Garfield, “Hacksaw Ridge”; Ryan Gosling, “La La Land;” Viggo Mortensen, “Captain Fantastic”; Denzel Washington, “Fences.”

For best supporting actress in a motion picture, the nominees are: Viola Davis, “Fences”; Naomie Harris, “Moonlight”; Nicole Kidman, “Lion”; Octavia Spencer, “Hidden Figures”; Michelle Williams, “Manchester by the Sea.”

The nominees for best supporting actor in a motion picture: Mahershala Ali, “Moonlight”; Jeff Bridges, “Hell or High Water”; Lucas Hedges, “Manchester by the Sea”; Dev Patel, “Lion”; Michael Shannon, “Nocturnal Animals.”

The Oscar nominees for best animated feature have been announced by the film academy. They include: “Kubo and the Two Strings,” “Moana,” “My Life as a Zucchini,” “The Red Turtle,” “Zootopia.”

For best original song in a motion picture: “Audition (The Fools Who Dream)” from “La La Land,” “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” from “Trolls,” “City of Stars” from `’La La Land,” “The Empty Chair” from “Jim: The James Foley Story,” “How Far I’ll Go” from `’Moana.”

Nominees for best documentary feature have been announced by the film academy. They include: “Fire at Sea,” “I Am Not Your Negro,” “Life, Animated,” “O.J.: Made in America,” “13th.”

The awards will be presented in a Feb. 26 ceremony hosted by comedian Jimmy Kimmel and aired live on ABC.

