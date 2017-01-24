Advocates Heading To Austin To Push Texting And Driving Ban

January 24, 2017 9:17 PM By Brittany Jeffers
HB 62, House Bill 62, texting and driving, texting and driving ban

DENTON (CBS11) – Banning cells phone behind the wheel is a topic that has come up repeatedly in the Texas Legislature.

Advocates and families who have lost loved ones are taking their plea for change to the Capitol next week.

On February 2, there will be a briefing in Austin with the public and lawmakers about House Bill 62, which would ban texting while driving statewide if it became law.

Denton resident James Shaffer will be there, advocating on behalf of his wife and daughter who were killed by a distracted driver.

“Being upset and wanting them back every single day, no one should have to go through that over a text,” said Shaffer.

He said he will be actively petitioning state representatives and asking for a complete ban on hand held devices behind the wheel.

“If you are in a vehicle you need to be driving, not texting or face-timing or opening an app and tweeting,” said Shaffer.

A texting and driving ban went into effect in Denton in May of 2014.

