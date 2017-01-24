Community Continues To Honor Slain Little Elm Detective

January 24, 2017 9:46 PM By Jeff Paul
LITTLE ELM (CBSDFW.COM) – One week after a North Texas town lost their first officer in the line of duty, the community continued to remember Detective Jerry Walker.

Walker was killed during a shootout with a suspect in a nearby neighborhood in Little Elm.

One Tuesday night, the Little Elm High School boys varsity basketball team honored Walker with a moment of silence.

“The town of Little Elm lost one of its family members in Officer Walker,” said the school announcer just prior to the game starting.

Coach Rusty Segler said he hopes by honoring Walker and playing on, it helps keep the community focused on healing.

“We’re trying to do our part to unite the town,” said Segler. “It never goes away and it’s a learning moment for my kids.”

At Walker’s funeral on Tuesday afternoon, the sentiment of “always remembering” rang loud.

“Although Jerry’s death is not what we wanted, I want you to know he didn’t die in vain,” said Chief Rodney Harrison. “He died protecting the freedom and well-being of the citizens of Little Elm, Texas.”

Outside the police station on Tuesday night, residents like Keyewhinnaa and Casey Williams wanted their children to see the love people have for Walker and all officers. They hope his memory lives on throughout the community.

“We got to keep pushing forward and still believe in our men in blue and that they’re going to continue to protect and serve,” said Keyewhinnaa Williams.

