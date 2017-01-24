CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM

Energy Panel Postpones Votes On Energy, Interior Nominees

January 24, 2017 5:32 AM
Filed Under: hearing, Politics, President Donald Trump, Rick Perry, Ryan Zinke, Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee has postponed a meeting that had been scheduled for Tuesday to vote on the nominations of Ryan Zinke and Rick Perry to head the departments of Interior and Energy.

No reason was given for the delay, although the Senate has a shortened work-week because of a Republican retreat in Philadelphia later this week.

Only three of President Donald Trump’s Cabinet nominees have been confirmed so far, although secretary of state-designate Rex Tillerson has been approved by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

No mention of the postponement of a vote appeared on the committee’s website.

There have been no particular controversies through the pair’s hearings so far, although Perry did retract his campaign statement saying that he wanted to abolish the Energy Department.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia