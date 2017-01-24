Police: Man Admits To Deadly Stabbing During Argument

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police arrested a man they say admitted to stabbing another man to death during a “verbal argument.”

Dallas police say shortly before 7:15 a.m. on Tuesday officers responded to a domestic disturbance at 14500 Dallas Parkway.

That’s where they found Vincent Aisu, 47, stabbed and the suspect, Emanuel Mabe, 62.

Police said Mabe told investigators he got a knife out of the kitchen and began stabbing Aisu.

Aisu was rushed to Parkland Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Mabe was arrested at the scene.

