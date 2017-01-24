Teacher Allegedly Paid Student Hush Money After Sex

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WEST DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas ISD middle school teacher was charged with sexual assault for allegedly having an affair with a teenage student, who later went on to extort nearly $30,000 in exchange for his silence, according to police.

Thao Doan, a 27-year-old teacher at Raul Quintanilla Sr, Middle School in Dallas, was arrested on Friday in connection to the suspected sexual relationship with the 14-year-old.

The student’s mother turned Doan in to the principal after she found inappropriate text messages a few weeks ago. She said the inappropriate teacher/student relationship started a year ago.

In addition to the texts, the teen’s mother was tipped off by the fact that her son had a lot of cash all of a sudden.

“When I gave his little brother back the phone he received a message from the teacher that morning saying I’ll be at a meeting until 11 o’clock and I’ll drop off the money to the address you told me too,” said the student’s mother.

But she said she assumed he was selling drugs, not having sex and extorting money from Doan.

