Actor Leaves ICU After Attack At Dallas Target

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – North Texas theater director Derek Whitener is now listed as being in stable condition and has been transferred out of the Intensive Care Unit, a family spokesman said Wednesday. The 33-year-old actor has been fighting for his life after a brutal attack outside of a Target store in Dallas earlier this month.

It happened at the location along Haskell Avenue, just off of North Central Expressway.

Whitener had stopped by the store after a late night performance and was approached by two men near the entrance. He later reported the incident to Target personnel. An off-duty police officer who was working store security went to speak with those suspicious people. One walked away, while the other was told to leave the premises.

However, when Whitener walked out of the store, he was again approached by the same men. This time, the two suspects took a thick, wooden dowel and beat Whitener with the heavy pole. The vicious attack put the well-known actor in the ICU for more than a week.

Random act of violence meet random acts of kindness. Please help! Derek's Medical Bills by Brina Wingo – GoFundMe https://t.co/Yz7QHa9wg4 — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) January 17, 2017

Whitener is the director of The Firehouse Theater in Farmers Branch, and has received a massive amount of support from the theater community. Several groups have held fundraisers for him, and even some Hollywood actors have shown sympathy on social media, spreading links to Whitener’s GoFundMe page.

Please join me in donating to and sharing Derek's GoFundMe page. We can't sit silent while these things happen. https://t.co/ON00ubbenj — Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) January 19, 2017

Meanwhile, authorities are still searching for the suspects in this case, hoping that the public will be able to help identify those two men who injured Whitener. Officials released photographs and descriptions of the suspects last week. Anyone who might have information about the two suspects is urged to call the Dallas Police Department at 214-671-3639 or North Texas Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS.