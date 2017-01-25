CBS Sports Begins 2017 Golf Coverage At Farmers Insurance Open

Ryan Mayer

As the calendar marches toward spring, CBS Sports is gearing up for the golf season. Its 2017 golf coverage begins this weekend with the Farmers Insurance Open on January 28th and 29th at Torrey Pines and includes 22 tournaments over the next eight months.

For the 62nd consecutive year, CBS Sports will air The Masters, the year’s first major and perhaps its preeminent tournament, live from Augusta in April. It will also carry the PGA Championship, the season’s final major, live from Quail Hollow in August. Other highlights include the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the FedEx St. Jude Classic, the Travelers Championship and The Northern Trust.

The full schedule, including tournaments and golf specials, will amount to over 155 hours of coverage.

The broadcast team for events remains the same, with Jim Nantz, now in his 32nd year, anchoring the coverage from the 18th tower alongside lead analyst Nick Faldo, winner of six majors and 40+ tournaments. Ian Baker-Finch and Gary McCord will weigh in from the 17th and 16 holes respectively, with Peter Kostis and Dottie Pepper reporting from the course.

All CBS Sports coverage will be available for streaming throughout the United States on the CBS All-Access subscription service with additional coverage through CBSSports.com and the CBSSports app.

Here’s the complete schedule for CBS Sports’ 2017 golf coverage:

January 28th-29th: Farmer’s Insurance Open

February 4th-5th: Waste Management Phoenix Open

February 11th-12th: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

February 18th-19th: Genesis Open

April 6-9th: The Masters

April 15th-16: RBC Heritage

April 22nd-23rd: Valero Texas Open

April 29th-30th: Zurich Classic of New Orleans

May 6th-7th: Wells Fargo Championship

May 20th-21st: AT&T Byron Nelson

May 27th-28th: DEAN & DELUCA Invitational

June 3rd-4th: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Nationwide

June 10th-11th: FedEx St. Jude Classic

June 24th-25th: Travelers Championship

July 1st-2nd: Quicken Loans National

July 8th-9th: The Greenbrier Classic

July 15th-16th: John Deere Classic

July 29th-30th: RBC Canadian Open

Aug 5th-6th: WGC-Bridgestone Invitational

Aug 10th-13th: PGA Championship

Aug 19th-20th: Wyndham Championship

Aug 26th-27th: The Northern Trust