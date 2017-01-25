Dallas County Reports First 2 Flu Related Deaths Of Season

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Health and Human Services said Wednesday two people have died of the flu, the first flu related deaths in Dallas County for the 2016-2017 season.

The 95-year-old and 89-year-old residents of Dallas died after complications from the seasonal flu.

“Our sympathies go to the families and loved ones of the individuals who has passed away,” said DCHHS Director Zachary Thompson. “These deaths are an unfortunate reminder that the flu virus is circulating in Dallas County, and does have the potential to cause severe illness and death.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends a yearly flu vaccine for everyone 6 months and older, with rare exceptions.

The flu vaccine DCHHS provides is an all-in-one shot that protects against multiple flu strains including the H1N1 virus.

The adult vaccine is given in the adult immunization clinic on the first floor at the DCHHS building located at 2377 N. Stemmons Frwy in Dallas.

The children’s vaccine is available at all DCHHS immunization clinics.

