Skyline High School Goes On Lockdown After Nearby Robbery

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Reports of alleged robbery suspects running toward Skyline High School led to the school going on lockdown around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday.
Dallas Police said the robbery happened in the 7100 block of Grey Dawn Lane.
From Chopper 11 officers could be seen taking two people into custody several minutes apart but no word on whether or not they are connected to the earlier robbery.
This is a developing story.
