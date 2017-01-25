Texas Man Convicted In 2 Slayings At Subway Shop Set To Die

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HUNTSVILLE (AP) — Convicted murderer Terry Edwards is scheduled for execution Thursday night after 6 p.m., after more than 13 years on death row.

Edwards was seen holding a gun when fleeing from a suburban Dallas Subway sandwich shop after a robbery where two workers were fatally shot.

He was spotted ditching the weapon in a trash can nearby and was carrying more than $3,000 in a Subway bag when he was arrested a short time later.

Attorneys for the 43-year-old Edwards say he didn’t do the 2002 shootings and that he had poor legal help at his trial and in earlier appeals. They want a federal court to stop his lethal injection set for Thursday evening. Evidence showed he worked at the store but was fired several weeks earlier for stealing from the cash register.

Edwards has acknowledged being in the Subway in Balch Springs but blamed the shootings on a cousin.

