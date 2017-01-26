CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM

Barnes Scores 23 To Lead Mavericks Over Knicks, 103-95

January 26, 2017 5:19 AM
Filed Under: Dallas, Dallas Mavericks, Harrison Barnes, mavs, NBA, New York Knicks, Seth Curry, Texas

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (AP) – Harrison Barnes scored 23 points and Seth Curry had 20 as the Dallas Mavericks beat the New York Knicks 103-95 on Wednesday night.

Dirk Nowitzki added 19 points for Dallas, which was coming off a 49-point blowout of the Los Angeles Lakers. The last-place Mavericks (16-29) have won five of seven.

Carmelo Anthony, the subject of trade talk, scored 30 points to lead the Knicks. Courtney Lee had 23 for New York, which has lost 14 of 18.

Dallas led by as many as 10 points in the third quarter, but the Knicks rallied to get within one twice in the fourth quarter.

Down 89-88, the Knicks had the ball on a fast break, but Ron Baker missed a 3-pointer from the right corner.

Curry followed with a long jumper at the other end, keying an 8-0 run as New York turned the ball over on three consecutive possessions.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia