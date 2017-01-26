Ex-Baylor Officer Says In Suit School Retaliated Against Her

CBS11[1]
CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA21[1]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR ANTENNA USERS: TXA 21 improved its signal strength to reach more North Texans. Click here [...]
MeTv_212[1]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD_1080[1]
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-634-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
1053_theFan[1]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]

Ex-Baylor Officer Says In Suit School Retaliated Against Her

January 26, 2017 10:49 AM
Filed Under: Baylor, Baylor University, Financial Aid Officer, Lyn Kinyon

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WACO (AP) – A former financial aid officer at Baylor has filed a federal lawsuit claiming the university retaliated by firing her after she sought to reinstate the scholarship of a football player.

Lyn Kinyon filed the lawsuit Wednesday in Waco arguing Baylor violated federal Title IX protections when she was fired last year.

The lawsuit says the unnamed football player filed an appeal after Baylor revoked his scholarship under the claim he wasn’t truthful about his academic standing at a prior school. Kinyon says

Baylor had also raised concerns about a sexual assault claim against him.

Kinyon was chairwoman of the appeals committee that determined the claims were unsubstantiated.

Baylor says in a statement that her lawsuit is without merit.

At least three lawsuits have been filed over the school’s handling of sex assault allegations.

In December, Baylor University regents said they have “full confidence” in a previous investigation into campus sexual and physical assault reports, and rejected calls from a group of major donors for a third-party review.

Baylor regents said in a statement on December 13 that they voted unanimously against further review of the investigation by the law firm Pepper Hamilton. That probe led to the firing of football coach Art Briles and the departures of President Ken Starr and athletic director Ian McCaw.

The Bears for Leadership Reform group led by several of Baylor’s top donors has complained the full investigation hasn’t been publicly released.

The regents’ statement did not mention a libel lawsuit filed by Briles against three board members and a senior Baylor official. Briles’ attorney, Ernest Cannon, said the board should release the entire investigation.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia