Ex-Baylor Officer Says In Suit School Retaliated Against Her

WACO (AP) – A former financial aid officer at Baylor has filed a federal lawsuit claiming the university retaliated by firing her after she sought to reinstate the scholarship of a football player.

Lyn Kinyon filed the lawsuit Wednesday in Waco arguing Baylor violated federal Title IX protections when she was fired last year.

The lawsuit says the unnamed football player filed an appeal after Baylor revoked his scholarship under the claim he wasn’t truthful about his academic standing at a prior school. Kinyon says

Baylor had also raised concerns about a sexual assault claim against him.

Kinyon was chairwoman of the appeals committee that determined the claims were unsubstantiated.

Baylor says in a statement that her lawsuit is without merit.

At least three lawsuits have been filed over the school’s handling of sex assault allegations.

In December, Baylor University regents said they have “full confidence” in a previous investigation into campus sexual and physical assault reports, and rejected calls from a group of major donors for a third-party review.

Baylor regents said in a statement on December 13 that they voted unanimously against further review of the investigation by the law firm Pepper Hamilton. That probe led to the firing of football coach Art Briles and the departures of President Ken Starr and athletic director Ian McCaw.

The Bears for Leadership Reform group led by several of Baylor’s top donors has complained the full investigation hasn’t been publicly released.

The regents’ statement did not mention a libel lawsuit filed by Briles against three board members and a senior Baylor official. Briles’ attorney, Ernest Cannon, said the board should release the entire investigation.

