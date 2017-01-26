NFL: Number Of Injuries Down, Including Concussions

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

NEW YORK (AP) – The NFL says injuries decreased this season, including concussions.

Emphasizing that players are doing more self-reporting of head injuries, the NFL released data Thursday that show overall concussions for the preseason and regular season were down from 275 in 2015 to 244 in 2016. That includes a drop of 16 in regular-season games to 167.

The 275 diagnosed concussions in 2015 were a high over the last five years and were an increase of 69 over the previous season. But the NFL enhanced its detection and examination protocols in that span.

A rule change moving the ball to the 25-yard line on touchbacks had little effect on diminishing concussions, with a drop from 20 to 17. NFL executive Jeff Miller says that information would be presented to the league’s competition committee for evaluation.

