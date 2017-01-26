Police Release Video Of Suspected Serial Robber

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Fort Worth are still asking for the public’s help with finding a robbery suspect who is said to be armed and dangerous. The robber has been hitting various payday loan stores across the Metroplex, starting back in November. The most recent case was just two days ago.

Officials held a news conference on Thursday to discuss the robberies in further detail, and release a high-quality surveillance video of the suspect, who is wanted in as many as nine separate robbery cases. All of the robberies took place at cash advance businesses.

Most recently, the suspect struck a store in Garland. But the crimes have also taken place at locations in Fort Worth, DeSoto, Irving and Lewisville. Among the locations hit by the suspect are an Advance America store in the 9100 block of Camp Bowie West Boulevard, and another cash loan business in the 3200 block of Sycamore School Road.

There is concern that the suspect will hurt someone during one of these robberies.

The suspect follows a set method. He enters the business and rushes toward the clerk, pointing a black handgun. Some victims have reported the weapon being placed on their head or face. The man demands cash, using violent actions and words during the robbery.

All of the crimes have taken place during the daytime or early evening hours, when it is still light outside. According to police, the suspect has been able to get away with thousands of dollars in cash, but the exact amount is not known at this time. Now, with good surveillance video and the public’s help, officials are hopeful that the suspect can be caught.

Police have described the suspect as a black male with a light complexion. He is estimated to be between 25 and 30 years old, between 5 feet 7 inches and 5 feet 9 inches tall and about 160 to 170 pounds. He has a goatee that is sometimes trimmed, and has always been wearing a baseball cap.

Anybody who might have new information about this case is urged to contact the Fort Worth Police Department immediately at 817-392-4383.